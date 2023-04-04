Haryana: 2 labourers among 4 dead due to inhaling poisonous gas in septic tank in Bahadurgarh

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC 4 people lost their lives due to inhaling toxic gas

In a tragic incident, four people died on Tuesday after inhaling toxic gas while laying pipes in a septic tank in Bahadurgarh in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

According to police, two of the dead were migrant labourers who were working at the septic tank. The incident happened in Jakhoda village when a mason and some labourers were repairing the tank.

"When the mason fell unconscious, another person went inside to check on him, but did not come out. Two labourers -- one from UP and another from MP -- who tried to help also fell unconscious," Jasvir, SHO of Aasoda police station in Bahadurgarh, said over the phone.

All four died due to suffocation after inhaling poisonous gas, he added.

Despite guidelines, safety measures are ignored during the septic tank work resulting in the fatal incident. Nowadays, such incidents appear every now and then.

Sanitation worker, contractor die after inhaling poisonous gas

Just 15 days ago on March 21, a sanitation worker and a contractor of the civic body in Gujarat's Rajkot died due to asphyxiation while cleaning an underground drainage line.

Mehul Mehda (24), a sanitation worker, entered the underground sewer in Samrat industrial area and fainted after inhaling poisonous gases. The contractor Afzal Kukur (42), who was present at the spot, immediately entered the sewer to rescue Mehda, but he too fell unconscious. The duo were taken out with the help of the fire brigade and shifted to the civil hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.

The sanitation worker was carrying out routine cleaning work of the sewer when he and the contractor died due to asphyxiation.

The civic body will probe into the incident, Rajkot Municipal Corporation city engineer H M Kotak said.

