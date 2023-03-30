Haryana: SHO arrested for allegedly raping woman at his residence, police station in Nuh

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The accused arrested

Haryana Police on Thursday arrested the SHO of City Police Station in Nuh for allegedly raping a 45-year-old woman several times over the last one month. According to the victim, SHO Bijender Rathee raped her several times at his residence and even at the police station. A case was registered at Women Police Station, Nuh.

"After getting sufficient evidence, we have arrested the accused inspector on Thursday and are questioning him. We have suspended the accused inspector and the further probe is underway," said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh.

Rathee has been suspended pending a departmental inquiry, police said.

According to the victim's complaint, she had gone to the City Police Station about a month and a half ago to report a matter of fraud.

She said Rathee, who took the complaint, started calling her on her mobile afterwards and called her to the station several times on the pretext of recording her statement. He also visited her house many times on similar excuses, she said, according to police.

"The SHO started molesting me on different pretexts first, and later raped me several times not only at his residence in police lines but also in police station. When I resisted he threatened to kill me," the woman said.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against SHO Inspector Bijender Rathee under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Women Police Station, Nuh, on Wednesday.

The victim was produced in a city court for her statement and also medically examined.

