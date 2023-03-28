Tuesday, March 28, 2023
     
Delhi doctor accused of molesting four-year-old girl, arrested

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: March 28, 2023 14:55 IST
A 55-year-old doctor allegedly molested a four-year-old girl at a clinic in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Tuesday. Police said that the accused doctor has been arrested.

According to the police, the alleged incident occurred on Sunday. In her complaint filed a day after the incident, the victim's mother said she took her daughter for a check-up at a clinic in her locality after the minor complained of stomach pain.

After entering the clinic, the woman remembered that she had forgotten her purse and went outside to get it. When she returned, she saw the doctor putting his hand inside her daughter's dress and touching her inappropriately, the woman alleged.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitender Kumar Meena said, "Based on the complaint of the victim's mother, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code."

"The accused doctor has been arrested and the matter is being investigated," he added.

