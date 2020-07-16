Image Source : PTI/FILE Haryana govt allows govt employees with physical disabilities to work from home

The Haryana Government has allowed state government employees with physical disabilities of 50% or above and also those who are totally vision impaired to work from home. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard.

"The Haryana government has decided that government employees working on regular basis, contract or daily wage basis, who are unable to walk, having physical disability of 50% or above and also those who can't see from both eyes would be allowed to work from home," according to the statement.

Haryana today reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday as 696 fresh cases took the state's infection tally past the 24,000-mark, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. Two fatalities were reported from Panipat and one from Jhajjar.

The total COVID-19 deaths in the state rose to 322 while the number of cases increased to 24,002, it said.

