Image Source : ANI. Gujarat: Six died after car rams into auto rickshaw, motorbike in Anand.

Highlights Around six persons were killed in road mishap in Gujarat's Anand district on August 11

The incident occurred after a car rammed into an auto rickshaw and a bike

2 persons died on spot, 4 others succumbed to their injuries after being shifted to hospital

Gujarat road accident : Around six persons were killed after a car rammed into an auto rickshaw and a bike in Gujarat's Anand district on Thursday (August 11). While two persons died on the spot, four others succumbed to their injuries after being shifted to a hospital in Sojitra.

The deceased included three members of a family, including two sisters and their mother.

According to the police, a car with registration number GJ-23-CD-4404 rammed into an auto rickshaw and a bike near Dali village under Sojitra taluka.

While the auto-rickshaw driver and the bike rider died on the spot, three others riding in the auto rickshaw and the pillion rider on the bike succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The Police said that four people on the auto-rickshaw and two on the bike died on the spot while the driver of the car is under treatment in a hospital.

The family members were returning after celebrating Rakshabandhan when an accident happened near Anand's Sojitra.

Abhishek Gupta, Assistant Superintendent of Police of Anand said, "Six people died in an accident that took place between a car, bike and auto rickshaw at around 7:00 pm in Anand. Four people on the auto and two on the bike died on the spot and the driver of the car is under treatment in a hospital."

He further said that the accident happened by car.

"The car is owned by a person named Ketan and he has been admitted to the hospital. The car owner has been asked to report. Further information about the accident when will be known after the interrogation," he added.

Meanwhile, Anand Police informed, "The accused has been arrested. IPC Section 304 has been invoked. Details of the six deceased have been found. Accused Ketan Padhiyar is the son-in-law of a Congress MLA."

Preliminary investigation revealed that the car is registered in the name of Ketan Padhiyar, a relative of Congress MLA Poonambhai Parmar.

