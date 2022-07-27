MP school van accident: 8 students injured as driver loses control over vehicle in bid to save dog

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 8 students injured as school van overturns in MP

Highlights The accident took place around 7.30 am near a hotel on Anuppur-Amlai road

The accident spot was five km from the district headquarters, Kotwali police station in-charge said

A lizard was spotted inside the van at the same time which also led to chaos in the vehicle

MP school van accident: At least eight children were injured after their school van overturned in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning. According to the details, the incident was reported from the Anuppur district of the state, while the driver of the van tried to save a dog.

Commenting on the incident, the Kotwali police station in-charge Amar Verma said the accident took place around 7.30 am near a hotel on Anuppur-Amlai road, five km from the district headquarters.

The driver of the van, carrying students of a private school located in Amlai town, some 22 km from Anuppur, lost control over the wheels in a bid to save a dog on the road.

As a result, the vehicle overturned, he said.

A lizard was spotted inside the van at the same time which also led to chaos in the vehicle, the official said.

Eight students, in the age group of 11 to 16 years, were injured.

They were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

