Bihar bus accident: 40 passengers injured as bus rams into stationary truck in Gopalganj

Bihar bus accident: Nearly 40 passengers were injured after a bus in which they were travelling rammed into a parked truck in Bihar on Thursday morning. The incident was reported from the Gopalganj district of the state.

According to the details, all injured were 'kanwariyas' and were residents of Sugauli, located on the Indo-Nepal border in the West Champaran district.

They were on the way to Deoghar in Jharkhand to offer Ganga Jal on the 'Shiva Ling'.

Commenting on the accident, police said the incident took place at 4 a.m. when the bus reached Bhoktapur village under Kuchaikot police station and crashed into the truck parked along the roadside from the rear.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of the bus may have dozed off while driving leading to the accident. Since the driver is critically injured, he is unable to give a statement. Things would clear only after he gives a statement to the police," said the SHO of Kuchaikot police station.

There were 56 passengers on the bus beside the driver and two helpers. Six of the injured admitted to Gopalganj Sadar hospital are stated to be critical.

The others are undergoing treatment in the Kuchaikot referral hospital.

(With inputs from IANS)

