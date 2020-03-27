Image Source : PTI No new coronavirus positive case in Gujarat during last 24 hrs

The Gujarat government on Friday said that no new coronavirus positive case have been reported in the state during the last 24 hours. Informing the media, Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department said, "There was not a single positive case for coronavirus in Gujarat during the last 24 hours. All the 11 samples sent for testing were confirmed to be negative."

So far, Gujarat has confirmed three deaths due to the virus infection. The first case was that of a 67 year male with comorbid conditions. The second case was of an 85-year-old woman from Ahmedabad and the third was of a 70-year-old man from Bhavnagar with a travel history of Delhi.

The total cases of corona infected patients in Gujarat are 44.

The health authorities have had a total of 824 samples tested so far for the COVID-19. A total of 20,103 have been quarantined so far in Gujarat.