Image Source : PTI Grenade lobbed in Pakherpora market in Budgam district; 2 civilians injured (Representational image)

A grenade was lobbed in the Pakherpora market injuring two civilians in Budgam on Tuesday. Meanwhile, all Security Force personnel are safe.

Two security men and four civilian were injured in a grenade attack at Pakherpora area of central Kashmir's Budgam .All the injured persons were evacuated to Sub-District Hospital Pakherpora for treatment .area Cordon off ..@indiatvnews — Mir Manzoor (@Mir_indiatv) May 5, 2020

More details awaited.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage