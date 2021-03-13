Terrorists lob grenade in J-K's Baramulla; 2 cops injured

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Terrorists lobbed a grenade in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The grenade was hurled at a police post at Sopore bus stand in the district.

According to a police official, two cops sustained injuries in the blast and were taken to an Army medical facility for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable.

They have been identified as Constable Azad Ahmad and Special Police Officer (SPO) Mohammad Afzal.

