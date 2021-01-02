Image Source : PTI J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Pulwama, 2 civilians injured

Terrorists on Saturday hurled a grenade at security forces in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Police, the incident took place at the Tral bus stand in Pulwama district.

Jammu and Kashmir police while confirming the incident said that seven civilians have been injured according to initial information. All the injured have now been shifted to a local hospital for treatment. Health condition of all the injured is stable.

"Seven civilians have suffered minor injuries in grenade attack in Tral, Pulwama. Health condition of all the injured is stable," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The militants lobbed a grenade towards security forces personnel at the Tral bus stand in the south Kashmir district, a police official said. He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the market, resulting in injuries to at least six civilians.

Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off the entire area and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

