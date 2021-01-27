Image Source : ANI J&K: 4 army soldiers injured in grenade attack by militants in Kulgam

Four soldiers were injured, including 2 in critical condition after terrorists lobbed a grenade on a road opening party (ROP) of the army in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

"Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries when terrorists lobbed a grenade on a road opening party of the Army at Shamsipora in Anantnag district," official said.

According to an official statement of Defence Public relations officer (PRO), Srinagar the incident took place at 10:15 am during Army's road opening party's sanitisation drill.

"Terrorists lobbed a grenade on Army's Road Opening Party during the sanitisation drill at 1015 hours today in Shamshipura area of Khanabal in Kulgam. Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. They have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital," said Defence PRO, Srinagar in a statement.

Army said the attack took place when troops were doing a sanitisation drill in the general area of Shamsipura at Khanabal in Kulgam.

Four soldiers received splinter injuries in the terrorist attack. The injured soldiers were provided first aid locally and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital for treatment

Additional forces have been brought in to catch the attackers. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started.

On January 3, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles had arrested a terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for being involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to terrorists, which included transportation of arms and explosive material Kulgam.

Latest India News