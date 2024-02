Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Defence Ministry has given approval for proposal to buy nine maritime surveillance aircraft for the Indian Navy and six maritime patrol aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard, sources have said.

The 15 maritime patrol planes would be built upon the Made-in-India C-295 transport aircraft and the worth of the projects is around Rs 29,000 crore.

