Congress claims its bank accounts frozen weeks ahead of Lok Sabha polls, I-T dept asks for Rs 210 cr recovery

Congress leader Ajay Maken has revealed that the party's bank accounts have been frozen weeks ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to him, information was received on Thursday indicating that banks were refusing to honour the party's issued checks. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the bank accounts of the Youth Congress and the Congress party had been seized.

Income tax asked for Rs 210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The crowdfunding money in our accounts has been frozen. Just 2 weeks before elections when the opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy.

Accounts frozen on 'flimsy grounds': Maken

Addressing a press conference, party treasurer Maken claimed that the Income Tax department has frozen the Congress' four main bank accounts on "flimsy grounds". This has affected all political activity of the party, he added.

"For the first time in the country's history, accounts of the principal opposition party have been frozen by the tax authorities on flimsy grounds, barely two weeks before the announcement of general elections," Maken said, adding that the party has already appealed to the Income Tax appellate authority.

Kharge accuses Modi govt for this

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the central government of freezing the party's bank accounts. "Power drunk Modi Govt has frozen the accounts of the country’s largest Opposition party - the Indian National Congress - just before the Lok Sabha elections. This is a deep assault on India's Democracy!" Kharge posted on X.

"The UNCONSTITUTIONAL money collected by the BJP would be utilised by them for elections, but the money collected by us through CROWDFUNDING shall be sealed!

That is why, I have said that there won't be any elections in the future (sic)," the post further read.

The Congress chief also appealed to the Judiciary to save the multi-party system in this country and protect India's Democracy. Kharge said the party will take to the streets and fight strongly against this "autocracy."

Lok Sabha elections 2024

It should be noted here that general elections are expected to be held in India between April and May to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end in the month of June. The previous general elections were held in April–May 2019. After the elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance formed the government at the Centre, with Narendra Modi continuing as Prime Minister for the second straight term.

