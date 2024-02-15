'Proof of Modi govt's corrupt policies': Rahul Gandhi after SC declares electoral bonds unconstitutional

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the NDA government after Supreme Court struck down electoral bonds as 'unconstitutional' saying that the bonds were yet another evidence of Modi government's corrupt practices.

"Another proof of Narendra Modi's corrupt policies is in front of you... BJP had made electoral bonds a medium for taking bribe and commission... Today this matter has been approved...," Rahul Gandhi posted on social media platform X.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress Communications In-charge, also lashed out at the BJP and said that the Supreme Court's verdict will now 'reinforce the power of votes over notes'.

"The Supreme Court has held the much-touted electoral bonds scheme of the Modi Sarkar as violative of both laws passed by Parliament as well as the Constitution of India. The long-awaited verdict is hugely welcome and will reinforce the power of votes over notes," Ramesh said.

Congress further said when bonds scheme was notified on January 2, 2018, the grand old party had called a press conference and raised three specific concerns, besides red-flagging its many other 'damaging' aspects.

The three specific contentions of Congress party raised in 2018 were:

Electoral bonds would become the most significant enabler of what are known as quid pro-quo deals.

With the removal of the cap on political funding from corporates, electoral bonds would allow for dubious funding to thrive.

The argument of anonymity was deliberately designed to mislead.

The Congress added that it was now "looking forward to SBI disclosing all the details of political funding received by all political parties and also the Election Commission publishing the same" in compliance with apex court's directions.

It claimed that BJP is the biggest beneficiary of the electoral bonds, having collated more than 95 per cent of funding 'in garb of anonymous donations'. It also shared concerns over Centre's integrity in following the Supreme Court's orders.

"The question that arises is; will the Modi government comply or will it issue another ordinance to try and circumvent the directions of the Supreme Court?," Congress asked in an official statement.

With inputs from IANS

