Govt relaxes visa, travel restrictions; engineers, health professionals among those who will get Indian visa

The government on Wednesday granted relaxations in visa and travel restrictions to permit certain categories of foreign nationals to come to India. Among those permitted are foreign businessmen coming to India on a business visa [other than on B-3 visa for sports] in non-scheduled/chartered flights.

Others include foreign healthcare professionals, health researchers, engineers and technicians for technical work at Indian health sector facilities, including laboratories and factories. "This is subject to a letter of invitation from a recognised and registered healthcare facility, registered pharmaceutical company or accredited university of India," the notification said.

Foreign engineering, managerial, design or other specialists travellng to India on behalf of foreign business entities located in India will also be allowed. "This includes all manufacturing units, design units, software and IT units as well as financial sector companies (banking and non-banking financial sector firms)."

Meanwhile, others given a go-ahead are foreign technical specialists and engineers travelling for installation, repair and maintenance of foreign-origin machinery and equipment facilities in India, on the invitation of a registered Indian business entity. These could be for equipment installation, or is under warranty, or for after sales servicing or repair on commercial terms.

All those who have been permitted need to obtain a fresh business visa or employment visa, as applicable, from the Indian Missions/Posts abroad. Foreign nationals holding a valid long term multiple entry business visa [other than B-3 visa for sports] issued by the Indian Missions/Posts abroad shall have to get the business visa re-validated from the Indian Missions/Post concerned.

