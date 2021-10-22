Friday, October 22, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Govt indulging in doublespeak over 'Made in India' slogan: Rahul Gandhi

Govt indulging in doublespeak over 'Made in India' slogan: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi cited a media report that said the trade with China grew by 49 per cent with Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla red-flagging the deficit.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2021 13:58 IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : PTI

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the government of doublespeak over the 'Made in India' slogan, which he dubbed as a mere 'jumla' (rhetoric). His remarks came after Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla expressed concern over the growing trade deficit with China as India's trade with it grew by 49 per cent in the first nine months of this year.

"The Usual Doublespeak. #MadeInIndia #Jumla," he said in a tweet.

He also tagged a media report that said the trade with China grew by 49 per cent with Shringla red-flagging the deficit. The report said in the first nine months of this year, India's trade with China touched USD 90 billion, an increase of 49 per cent. 

The trade, however, remains unbalanced with a large trade balance in favour of China, Shringla had said.

"Our trade deficit concerns are two-fold the first is the actual size of the deficit. The trade deficit for the nine months period stood at USD 47 billion. This is the largest trade deficit we have with any country. Second, is the fact that the imbalance has continuously been widening," the foreign secretary had said.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News