Image Source : AP Govt announces ordinance to protect COVID-19 warriors

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the government has passed an ordinance to protect medical staff, doctors, Asha workers and all other frontline Covid-19 workers in the wake of the recent incidents of attacks on them.

Javadekar said people who attack or discriminate against corona warriors will face strict action, including a jail term ranging from 6 months to 7 years and a penalty up to Rs five lakh, depending on the gravity of the case.

