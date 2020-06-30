Image Source : FILE Goa may allow bars to function from July 1: Minister

The Goa government is likely to allow opening of bars in restaurants from July 1. After a meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, which was attended by several Ministers, in Panaji on Tuesday, Ports Minister Michael Lobo said while restaurants had opened, there were few customers as patrons liked to have a beer or other drink during meals in the coastal state.

"Bars in Goa should start from July 1. Restaurants have been opened. But no one seems to be visiting because the attached bars are shut," Lobo said. "Most people like to have a beer with their food or a peg before going to sleep," the Minister said.

Goa has a liberal excise policy, which allows sale of liquor at cheaper rates compared with other states.

Lobo said opening of bars and a functional restaurant business was a good precursor to opening up of tourism activity in the state.

Goa, renowned for beach and tourism destination, suffered severe economic setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage