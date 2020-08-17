Goa govt allows online Sunburn music fest on Aug 29

Image Source : SUNBURN FEST 2019 The Goa cabinet has allowed holding of Sunburn music festival in a virtual mode on August 29

The Goa cabinet has allowed holding of Sunburn music festival in a virtual mode on August 29 with an objective to "raise funds for COVID-19 relief". As per the minutes of the last week's cabinet meeting which were made available on Monday by a state official, the government has approved Sunburn's proposal to host the event online.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that it's an online music festival being held in Berlin.

"The money will go to the CM's Relief Fund. We don't need to spend any money. Organisers are doing it to promote Goa and Goa Tourism," the CM said.

The event will be held live on August 29, the organiser said.

"All proceeds from the show will go to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said.

