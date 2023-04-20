'Girls don’t go to OYO room...': Haryana Women’s Commission chief makes shocking sexist remark | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Girls don’t go to OYO room to perform aarti': Haryana Women’s Commission chief makes shocking sexist remark | WATCH

Chandigarh: Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, on Thursday (April 20) made a highly sexist comment during an awareness programme. She was speaking at RKSD College in Kaithal, where an awareness program on law and cybercrime was organized. Bhatia during her speech repugnant remarks regarding girls.

Bhatia, who was the chief guest at the programme, made girl students and women aware of cybercrime and harassment cases. She also demanded a change in the live-in relationship law. Talking about the Supreme Court guideline regarding a live-in relationship, Bhatia said that the commission has "limited authority" in solving the cases related to women owing to the live-in relationship law outlined by the Supreme Court.

Increase in crime due to live-in relationship law

During her speech, the Chairperson said that till now most of the cases which have come to her are of a live-in relationship. In such cases, they cannot interfere much, rather efforts are made to solve them. Also, in these cases families are involved and it brings a bad name to both families. Bhatia further emphasised that due to the live-in relationship law, the number of crimes is also increasing.

Girls don’t go to perform “aarti” in OYO

On the increasing cases of physical abuse with women, Bhatia, while holding the girls responsible for this, said, “Why do they go to the OYO room? Girls don’t go to perform Hanuman ji’s aarti, before going to such places it should be kept in mind that wrong things may happen to you there.”

Bhatia said that statements are often recorded on behalf of girls that befriended a boy and he mixed something in her cold drinks and then did bad things and made a video. This has become a natural thing. She told the girls that they don’t know if she is going to such a place, then she is not going to perform Hanuman ji’s aarti. Something wrong can happen with them in friendship. This is something to think about. When girls are so mature in everything else, then why not in this case? Don't know what happens to boys and girls and what wings they get as soon as they start to go to college. Girls feel that now they can wear anything and boys feel that as soon as they go to college they will have a bike and a girlfriend.

