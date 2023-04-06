Haryana: Remains of woman, who returned from Canada, found; was killed by lover in 2022 in Sonipat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana: Remains of woman, who returned from Canada, found

Police have solved the mysterious death of a young woman who was killed in June 2022 after they found her skeletal remains on Tuesday along the Garhi Jhanjhara road in Ganaur. The accused who is her lover had allegedly shot the woman dead, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on April 2. Her family had lodged a missing persons report

According to police, a young woman from Haryana's Rohtak who had gone to Canada last year to pursue higher studies was allegedly murdered and buried in a field in Sonipat by her lover in June 2022 when she came to meet him. The police officer said the skeletal remains have been sent for post-mortem examination to Sonipat Civil Hospital, while the procedure for conducting a DNA test was also underway.

What happened?

The Crime Investigation Agency of Bhiwani accused Sunil who was already married to another woman and had two kids, got involved with the victim, Monica (23). Sunil and Monica got married at a Ghaziabad temple in May last year when the woman returned from Canada, the officer said, adding she had gone to Canada on a student visa in January 2022 after clearing the IELTS exam.

"During our investigations, it came to the fore that between January 2022 and May 2022, the woman made a couple of trips to India," he added. the police officer said, "Sunil did not enjoy a good marital relationship with his wife and wanted to settle abroad. He had thought if Monica gets Permanent Residency (PR) in Canada, he too could move there. However, when he felt his plan was not materialising, he murdered Monica."

Police said Sunil murdered Monica in June 2022 and buried her body in a 10-foot-deep ditch in the fields of a farmhouse, which belonged to the accused on June 29.

