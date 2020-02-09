Speeding car kills 3 in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram

Three people have died after being moved down by a speeding car in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram.(Representational image)

At least three people have died after being hit by a speeding car in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram on Sunday morning. According to initial reports, it was a sports car that hit three pedestrians on the road.

According to police, two people who have died in the incident who are identified as Shinakhat Sonu, 26 and Ashok, 25. Both these victims were residents of Sidharth Vihar's Karishma Yojna B block. Reports say Sonu was employed in a Noida company.

Meanwhile, the Police has taken the vehicle's owner and the car into its custody and further investigation in the case is underway. More to follow.

