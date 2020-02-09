27-year-old posts ex-girlfriend's obscene pictures on social media; arrested

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly uploading obscene photographs of his former girlfriend on the social media, police said on Sunday. The accused, a resident of Kantigadia-Malandapur village, was arrested on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by a 23-year-old woman with Panikoili police station, an officer said.

As per the complaint, the woman had met the accused last year, following which they got into a relationship, during which he had allegedly clicked several obscene photographs of her, the officer said.

"During the preliminary probe, it has come to fore that the accused had lent money to the complainant's family.

In January, he had asked the woman to pay back the money, after which she started avoiding him. Later, she entered into a relationship with another man," said Ajay Kumar Jena, inspector-in-charge of Panikoili police station.

Enraged over the development, the accused then posted her photographs on the social media last week and also shared them with her relatives, he said.

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act has been registered against the accused, the officer added.