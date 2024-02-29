Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Election 2024

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ghaziabad is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Ghaziabad seat comprises five Assembly segments including Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Dholana. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are the main parties in the constituency. BJP's General Vijay Kumar Singh has been representing the Ghaziabad constituency since 2014. BJP's Ramesh Chand Tomar won four consecutive elections in 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999 when the seat was known as the Hapur constituency.

Ghaziabad Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 27,28,978 voters in the Ghaziabad constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 15,19,938 voters were male and 12,08,931 were female voters. 109 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,564 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ghaziabad in 2019 was 2,846 (2,662 were men and 184 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Ghaziabad constituency was 23,57,553. Out of this, 13,33,055 voters were male and 10,24,455 were female voters. 43 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 653 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ghaziabad in 2014 was 1,959 (1,307 were men and 652 were women).

Ghaziabad 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate General Vijay Kumar Singh won the seat for the second consecutive time with a margin of 5,01,500 votes. He was polled 9,44,503 votes with a vote share of 61.93%. He defeated SP candidate Suresh Bansal who got 4,43,003 votes (29.05%). Congress candidate Dolly Sharma stood third with 1,11,944 votes (7.34%) in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 15,24,456.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate General Vijay Kumar Singh won the seat for the first time. He was polled 7,58,482 votes with a vote share of 56.50%. Congress candidate Raj Babbar got 1,91,222 votes (14.24%) and was the runner-up. General Singh defeated Babbar by a margin of 5,67,260 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 13,42,321. BSP candidate Mukul came third with 1,73,085 votes (12.89%) and SP candidate Sudhan Kumar was in the fourth position with 1,06,984 votes (7.97%).

Ghaziabad Past Winners

General Vijay Kumar Singh (BJP): 2014

Rajnath Singh (BJP): 2009

In 2008, the Hapur constituency was renamed Ghaziabad.

Surendra Prakash Goyal (Congress): 2004

Ramesh Chand Tomar (BJP): 1999

Ramesh Chand Tomar (BJP): 1998

Ramesh Chand Tomar (BJP): 1996

Ramesh Chand Tomar (BJP): 1991

Kishan Chand Tyagi (Janata Dal): 1989

Kedarnath Singh (Congress): 1984

Anwar Ahmad (Janata Party-S): 1980

Kunwar Mahmood Ali Khan (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 7,495 voters (0.49%) opted for NOTA in the Ghaziabad constituency. In 2014, 6,205 voters (0.46%) opted for NOTA in the Ghaziabad constituency.

Ghaziabad Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 15,24,456 or 55.86%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 13,42,321 or 56.94%.

Ghaziabad Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 11 in the Ghaziabad constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 10 in Ghaziabad.

Ghaziabad Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,931 polling stations in the Ghaziabad constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,237 polling stations in the Ghaziabad constituency.