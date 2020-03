Ghaziabad: All cinema halls, multiplexes to remain closed till March 31 amid coronavirus scare

All shopping malls, cinema halls, and multiplexes will remain closed till March 31 amid coronavirus scare. The order has been passed from the district magistrate to keep these places closed temporarily.

As per reports, the shopping malls will operate as normal.

Several states in India have taken extreme measures to counter coronavirus. These measures include shutting down places like schools, colleges etc.