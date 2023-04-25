'Not smart to bet against India...': Minister slams German cartoon for mocking India's population

Follow us on Image Source : @RAJEEV_GOI Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar teaches German cartoonist a lesson

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed a German cartoon for mocking India's population as it exceeded that of China. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said that it's not smart to mock India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as in a few years, India's economy will be bigger than Germany's.

"Dear Cartoonist at @derspiegel Notwithstanding your attempt at mocking India, it's not smart to bet against India under PM Narendra Modi... In a few years, India's economy will be bigger than Germany's," tweeted Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology.

