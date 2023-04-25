Tuesday, April 25, 2023
     
'Not smart to bet against India...': Minister slams German cartoon for mocking India's population

It's not smart to bet against India under PM Narendra Modi... In a few years, India's economy will be bigger than Germany's, said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

April 25, 2023
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar teaches German
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed a German cartoon for mocking India's population as it exceeded that of China. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said that it's not smart to mock India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as in a few years, India's economy will be bigger than Germany's.

"Dear Cartoonist at @derspiegel Notwithstanding your attempt at mocking India, it's not smart to bet against India under PM Narendra Modi... In a few years, India's economy will be bigger than Germany's," tweeted Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology.

