Operation Kaveri: INS Sumedha carrying 278 Indians stuck in Sudan leaves for Jeddah

Operation Kaveri: First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan, INS Sumedha departs carrying 278 for Jeddah

Operation Kaveri: The first batch of Indians stranded in violence-hit Sudan left the country onboard India's naval ship under the evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri.' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday informed that a total of 278 evacuees onboard INS Sumedha departed Port Sudan for Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.

"First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah," Bagchi tweeted.

Operation Kaveri was launched on Monday by India to bring back the stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan. Sudan for the past few days is witnessing a fierce fight between the regular army and a paramilitary force. The fight is a result of a power struggle between the army and a paramilitary force.

As part of contingency plans to evacuate the Indian nationals, India has positioned two transport IAF aircraft in Jeddah and INS Sumedha at Port Sudan.

The government had on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout Sudan. The deadly fighting between Sudan's army and a paramilitary group for the past 12 days has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

