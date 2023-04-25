Tuesday, April 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Operation Kaveri: INS Sumedha carrying 278 Indians stuck in Sudan leaves for Jeddah

Operation Kaveri: INS Sumedha carrying 278 Indians stuck in Sudan leaves for Jeddah

Operation Kaveri: The first batch of Indians stranded in Sudan left the violence-hit country onboard India's naval ship under the operation.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2023 15:52 IST
operation Kaveri, operation kaveri updates, first batch of indians leave sudan, sudan clash, sudan
Image Source : ANI Operation Kaveri: First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan, INS Sumedha departs carrying 278 for Jeddah

Operation Kaveri: The first batch of Indians stranded in violence-hit Sudan left the country onboard India's naval ship under the evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri.' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday informed that a total of 278 evacuees onboard INS Sumedha departed Port Sudan for Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. 

"First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah," Bagchi tweeted.

Operation Kaveri was launched on Monday by India to bring back the stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan. Sudan for the past few days is witnessing a fierce fight between the regular army and a paramilitary force. The fight is a result of a power struggle between the army and a paramilitary force. 

As part of contingency plans to evacuate the Indian nationals, India has positioned two transport IAF aircraft in Jeddah and INS Sumedha at Port Sudan. 

The government had on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout Sudan. The deadly fighting between Sudan's army and a paramilitary group for the past 12 days has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

ALSO READ | India begins 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back stranded citizens from Sudan

ALSO READ | Sudan crisis: France evacuates Indian nationals from clash-torn nation

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News