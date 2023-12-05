Gaumutra row: Congress says 'unparliamentary' words used, DMK MP remains unapologetic

Follow us on Image Source : ANI DMK MP Senthilkumar faces backlash after his 'Gaumutra' statement in Lok Sabha during winter session.

Gaumutra row: DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar has sparked a fresh debate after he referred to north Indian states particularly the 'Hindi heartland' as 'Gaumutra' states in Lok Sabha during the winter session while speaking on the outcome of recently concluded Assembly elections in five states.

The DMK MP said, "...The people of this country should think that the power of this BJP is only winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi, what we generally call the 'Gaumutra' states..."

Soon after his remark, the BJP slammed the lawmaker saying this will not be tolerated.

I.N.D.I.A. bloc member Congress leaders have also reacted to Senthilkumar's statement. Karti Chidambaram has lashed out at DMK MP saying, "Very unfortunate choice of words. Unparliamentary. Must forthwith apologise and withdraw his comments."

Adhir Ranjan terms it individual statement, says they respect 'Gau Mata'

Responding to Senthilkumar's Lok Sabha remarks, Congress MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We have nothing to do with what an individual is saying inside the Parliament, it is his own statement. We respect 'Gau Mata', we don't have anything to say on this..."

After backlash, Senthilkumar remains unapologetic

At the centre of a huge controversy after remarks on Hindi heartland states, the DMK leader said, "I made some statement inside the House. At the time Home Minister & BJP members were there at that time. I have used this before in my Parliament speeches. It was not a controversial statement. If it touches somebody I will try to avoid using it next time. I will use some other words to mention that where the BJP is strong in getting their votes."

