Ganesh puja will not be performed at Bengaluru Idgah Maidan, rules Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Supreme Court says no Ganesh puja will not be performed at the Bangalore Idgah land.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that no Ganesh puja will not be performed at the Bengaluru Idgah Maidan and ordered status quo on land by both parties.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee asked the parties to approach the Karnataka High Court for the resolution of the dispute.

"The issues raised in the Special Leave Petition may be agitated by both parties before the High Court. In the meanwhile, the status quo as of today will be maintained by both sides. SLP is disposed of," the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and MM Sundresh said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the order of the High Court.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

Justice Banerjee said that for 200 years it was not done, you also admit, so why not status quo, for 200 years whatever was not held, let it be.

As arguments continue, the Solicitor General said, "I have a suggestion to balance the equities. Please allow us to permit a government-managed temple to hold the Ganesh festival only for tomorrow the and day after with the responsibility of the government without putting any permanent structure and we will take care of law and order."

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News