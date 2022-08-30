Jharkhand Political Crisis: CM Hemant Soren, UPA MLAs to park in Chhattisgarh amid poaching fears

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Jharkhand Congress MLAs being shifted to Raipur in Chhattisgarh amid political instability in the state.

Jharkhand political crisis: Amid fears of poaching of lawmakers in the politically unstable Jharkhand, all United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs along with Chief Minister Hemant Soren are being taken to Raipur in Chhattisgarh, another Congress-ruled state.

Hemant Soren, who was sitting behind the driver's seat in the bus waved, clapped, and showed victory signs while they were being taken to the airport in Ranchi.

On Sunday, Soren met Congress's state in-charge Avinash Pandey amid the looming political crisis in the state.

The Election Commission (EC) is believed to have sent a missive to Governor Ramesh Bais, recommending the disqualification of Soren as a legislator in the mining lease case.

"It was a courtesy meeting. They had a one-on-one meeting... But, when two big leaders of parties meet, they discuss about current politics and its future," said Congress minister Alamgir Alam.

Meanwhile, Congress has sent a letter to speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, seeking disqualification of its three MLAs -- Irfan Ansari, Naman Bixal Kongari and Rajesh Kachhap under the anti-defection law.

The three MLAs were arrested in Howrah by the West Bengal Police on July 30 with cash, with the Congress claiming that they were paid to topple the JMM-led coalition government in the state.

The speaker has sought reply from the three MLAs by September 1, assembly officials said.

Meanwhile, assembly sources said that the speaker may take a call on a case pertaining to anti-defection charges against BJP legislator and former chief minister Babulal Marandi.

The speaker had initiated the anti-defection proceedings in December 2020 after Marandi merged his Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) with the BJP in February that year and was unanimously elected the leader of BJP legislative party.

