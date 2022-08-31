Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Devotees can now get prasad online from iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad: Devotees load an idol of elephant-headed Hindu God Ganesha on a vehicle to take home for worship

Highlights Ganesh Chaturthi festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi

Lalbaugcha Raja said this year it is offering prasad online to devotees

Since the COVID-19 has taken a backseat, people were seen celebrating Ganpati Utsav in large numbers

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ten-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities across the country began on Wednesday. The Ganpati Utsav is majorly celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India, where lakhs of devotees seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

However, there are devotees who are unable to turn up physically to seek blessings and take prasad.

Hence, Lalbaugcha Raja, this year is offering prasad online, delivering the same to the doorsteps of devotees.

Devotees who wish to have prasad online should make digital payment (via Jio Mart OR Paytm).

It should be noted that different forms of prasad are available through both individual platforms.

Prasad on JioMart is in the form of two laddus and will only take orders for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the Thane region.

Through Paytm, prasad will be available in the form of 250 gms dry fruits and will be available to devotees all over India and outside India too, the official website of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug, Mumbai showed.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous since ancient times as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place which was founded in 1934.

On Monday evening, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajink Ganesh Mohatsav Mandal unveiled the first look of Lord Ganesha's iconic 14-feet idol for public viewing.

With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities following a two-year-long COVID-induced hiatus, excitement among people could be seen stepping out of their homes to offer prayers at various temples, including Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Besides, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies and visit pandals during this festival.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu extend wishes on auspicious occasion

Latest India News