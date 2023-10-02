Gandhi Jayanti 2023: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Bapu at Rajghat | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi pays floral tribute to Bapu at Rajghat

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, said PM Modi in a post on X, today while also urging to work towards fulfilling Gandhi's dreams. Every year, Gandhi Jayant is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Gandhi, who is fondly called 'Bapu' in India, on October 2. Born on this day in 1869, Bapu devoted most of his life to working for dignity and equality for all people. The global peace icon played a vital in India's freedom movement.

Shortly after this, PM Modi also paid tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary. Earlier today, Congress national president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to Gandhi at Rajghat. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor LG Saxena also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi said the teachings of the global peace icon continue to illuminate the path of people. "I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over," his post on X read.

Modi also fondly remembered India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. His simplicity, dedication to the nation, and iconic call for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' resonate even today, inspiring generations, he said.

"His unwavering commitment to India's progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India," he said. "Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his Jayanti. His simplicity, dedication to the nation, and iconic call for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' resonate even today, inspiring generations. His unwavering commitment to India's progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India," PM Modi wrote on X post.

