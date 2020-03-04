Gairsain to be summer capital of Uttarakhand, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat announces

Kedarnath in Uttarakhand/File

Gairsain will be the summer capital of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced in the state assembly today. Earlier on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the issue of a permanent state capital will be resolved. Dehradun does not enjoy the status of Uttarakhand's permanent capital.

Meanwhile, activists protested outside the assembly demanding Gairsain as permanent capital of Uttarakhand.

Those who spearheaded the movement for statehood to Uttarakhand in the 1990s wanted Gairsain in Chamoli district to be made its permanent capital. But political parties have been non-committal on the issue.

The state assembly mostly meets in Dehradun, but occasionally sessions - like the current Budget session -- are held in Gairsain as well.

(With PTI inputs)