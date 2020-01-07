Pulav, idli sambar, halwa, rolls and more: A look at Gaganyaan platter in Space

Astronauts flying to space for India's maiden manned space mission "Gaganyaan" will be able to relish delicacies like vegetable pulav, idli sambar, upma, egg rolls, moong dal halwa and more. A menu of about 30 dishes has been prepared for astronauts of Mission Gaganyaan by the Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysore.

The astronauts will have a whole lot of desi dishes on their menu. The items will be packaged. They will be provided food heaters along with the food items.

They will have special containers to drink liquits like water and juices. The containers have been developed for Mission Gaganyaan.

"Apart from the food, we are also tasked with providing food-warmer technology, stainless steel cutlery and a waste disposal pack," Defence Food Research Laboratory Director Anil Semwal said.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has shortlisted four astronauts for Gaganyaan, which is expected to cost Rs 10,000 crore, and that they will be trained in India and Russia from the third week of January.

Gaganyaan mission was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2018.