Two days after Gadchiroli encounter, body of top Naxal commander carrying Rs 25 lakh bounty found

Gadchiroli encounter: Body of top Naxal commander carrying Rs 25 lakh bounty found

Two days after an encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, the body of a Naxal commander Sukhlal Parchaki was recovered at the encounter site. Sukhlal Parchaki was carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakhs, according to a senior Home Ministry official.

Earlier on November 13, an encounter took place took place at Korchi in the Mardintola forest area of the district, located over 900 km from Mumbai, when a C-60 police commando team was conducting a search operation.

The C-60 commandos, an elite wing of the police, had recovered bodies of 26 Naxals during a search after the encounter and Teltumbde, one of the wanted accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was suspected to be among the dead.

Milind Teltumbde, the brother of activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde, was carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head for his alleged involvement in violent activities against the state.

Anand Teltumbde had been arrested earlier in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case and is currently lodged at the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

As per a charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Elgar Parishad case, Milind Teltumbde was named as the 'dreaded Maoist', a top operative of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), and declared as absconding.

He was allegedly involved in the Naxal movement since 1996 and was on the radar of central and state security agencies for the last few years in the wake of his activities.

