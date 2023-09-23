CRPF constable shares how he learned driving left-handed vehicles for G20 Summit, PM Modi responds | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/SCREENGRAB PM Modi interacts with CRPF constable at the 'Team G20'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the ground-level functionaries of the G20 Summit held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He was addressing around 3000 people, who contributed to the success of the G20 Summit held in the national capital earlier this month.

A CRPF personnel, responsible for driving left-handed vehicles for the delegates spoke, about his experience at the interaction. Akshar Singh, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, said that he belonged to the CRPF's 244 battalion.

Speaking about the vehicles, he said, "We were given special training in Geater Noida. We were taught to drive left-steering vehicles and taught the special features of the vehicles."

He recalled that he was given the duty of driving around Minister of Economy of United Mexican states Raquel Buenrostro Sanchez. He said, "I was with him for 3 days and liked him."

Reacting to this PM Modi said, "Something like learning left-hand drive shows how much planning goes into organising such huge scale events."

The interaction included functionaries like cleaners, drivers, waiters and other staff from across various Ministries. It was also attended by ministers and officials of various departments.

The summit was held from September 9 to 10 while the theme for the G20 Presidency was ‘One Earth One Family One Future’.

