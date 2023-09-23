Watch: PM Modi's response to on-duty cop whose mother was hospitalised after heart attack during G20 Summit

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi interacted with the cop who was deputed at Bharat Mandapam for the security of rooms allocated for bilateral meetings between G20 countries.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed around 3,000 people, who have contributed to the success of the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam. During his interaction, PM Modi said the G20 Summit's success has given the nation the confidence to organise such global events and urged those involved in the planning and execution of the summit to document their experiences. During the programme, he asked the functionaries to sit informally and share their experiences in their respective departments.

Inspector's mother suffered a heart attack

He interacted with functionaries like cleaners, drivers, waiters and other staff from across various ministries who had worked at the ground level to ensure the smooth conduct of the summit. During the programme, an inspector stood up and recounted his experience of continuing work despite knowing about his mother's deteriorating health conditions. Suresh Kumar, an inspector in Delhi Police, was stationed at the Summit venue for the security of rooms allocated for bilateral meetings between G20 countries. During his duty, he got to know that his mother was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack.

He prioritised his duty

He said that he was in dilemma but prioritised his duty even after his mother suffered a heart attack during the course of the G20 Summit held in Delhi. PM Modi lauded and saluted the spirit with which he tackled the challenges during the summit and served in the favour of the nation in crucial times when the world was looking at India.

The summit, under India's presidency, was held from September 9 to 10 at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Latest India News