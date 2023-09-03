G20: Haryana's Nuh to host fourth Sherpa meet today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The fourth G20 Sherpa meeting will be held in Haryana’s Nuh district from September 3 to 7 in which sherpas and delegates from invited countries besides G20 member countries will participate.

The meeting is being held days ahead of the G20 Summit which will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

G20 Sherpa meeting

As part of preparations for the meeting, special decorations have been made by the Haryana government on the route from the Sirhaul border to the Khedki Daula toll plaza, Rampura flyover.

“Two lanes each have been set up on both sides of the Kherki Daula toll plaza for the meeting. Apart from the G20 member countries, sherpas and other delegates from the invited countries will participate in the high-level meeting. For the convenience of the participants, 23 liaison officers -- 19 HCS and four IAS officers -- have been deputed,” the officials said.

"Five ambulances with advanced life support facilities will also be stationed at ITC Grand Bharat to deal with any emergency situation. Preparations are being made to present the rich cultural heritage of Haryana to the guests," Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

Nuh DC Dhirender Khadgata said that the Sherpa meeting will be held from September 3 to 7 at the ITC Grand Bharat and Lemon Tree hotels.

"The foreign guests will also be introduced to the culture of Haryana. The district administration has issued passes to the hotel staff for security reasons. Passes have also been made for the appointed nodal officers. Section 144 (of the Code of Criminal Procedure) has been imposed around both hotels. There is also a ban on flying drones in the area" Khadgata added.

(With PTI inputs)

