G20 Summit: A look at all-veg special dinner menu for world leaders at Bharat Mandapam. Check full list

G20 Summit: President Droupadi Murmu is hosting a special dinner for world leaders, delegates attending the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
A while ago, the G20 leaders adopted the leader's declaration with 100 per cent consensus on the outcomes of the international summit.
After a fruitful day packed with various meetings, G20 guests will attend a special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. Let's take a look at what's on the menu for world leaders at the special dinner gathering.
Starter
Paatram: Foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and special chutney
Main course
- Vanavarnam: Jackfruit galatte served with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp and curry leaf tossed Kerala red rice
- Paneer Lababdar
- Potato Lyonnaise
- Sabja Korma
- Cashewnut Makhana
- Penne in Arrabiata Sauce
Dals
Jowar Dal Tadka
Rice
Onion Cumin Pulao
Raida and Chutney
- Cucumber Raita
- Tamarind and date chutney
- Pickle mix
- Plain curd
Indian Breads
- Mumbai Pao
- Onion seed flavoured soft bun
- Bakarkhani: Cardamom flavoured sweet flat bread
- Tandoori
- Roti Butter
- Naan Kulcha
Desert
- Madhurima: Cardamom scented Barnyard millet puddin, fig-peach compote and Ambemohar rice crisps
- Jalebi
- Kuttu Malpua (Uttar Pradesh Special)
- Kesar Pista Rasmalai (Odisha Special)
- Warm Walnut and Ginger Pudding
- Strawberry ice cream
- Blackcurrant Ice Cream
- Rasmalai
- Malai Ghevar
- Gulab Churma
- Pista Kulfi
- Gum pudding
- Shrikhand
- Malai Kulfi with Faluda
- Kesar Pista Thandai
- Vermicelli
- Lentil-almond pudding
- Mishri Mawa
- Kheer
- Carrot Halwa
- Motichoor laddu
- Dry fruits sweets
- Walnut-Fig Pudding
- Angoori Rasmalai
- Apple Crumble Pie
- Jodhpuri Mawa Kachori
Beverages
- Kashmere Khawa
- Filter Coffee
- Darjeeling tea
Paan flavoured chocolate leaves
Millet items
- Samosas
- Parathas
- Kheer
- pudding
- Foxtail millet
- Little millet
- Barnyard millet
Local food Items
- Dahi Bhalla
- Samosa
- Bhelpuri
- Vada Pav
- Spicy chaat
- Water pancake
- Dahi Puri
- Sev Puri
- Mirchi Vada
- Bikaneri Dal Paratha
- Palaash
- Leelva Kachori
- Potato Heart Happy
- Tikki
- Jodhpuri Kabuli Pulao
Other main course
- Litti chokha of Bihar
- Rajasthani dal bati churma made with millet
- Bengali rasgulla
- Dal tadka of Punjab
- Uttapam, idli and masala dosa from southern states
- Paratha of Urulai Vathakkal, Malabar
- Idli sambar, onion chilli uttapam
- Mysore dosa
- Delicious recipes of chandni chowk
Salads
- Tossed Indian green salad
- Pasta and grilled vegetable salad
- Chana sundal
