  4. G20 Summit: A look at all-veg special dinner menu for world leaders at Bharat Mandapam. Check full list

G20 Summit: A look at all-veg special dinner menu for world leaders at Bharat Mandapam. Check full list

A look at what's on the menu for G20 guests as they attend special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2023 20:05 IST
A look at Bharat Mandapam where G20 Summit is being hosted
Image Source : PTI A look at Bharat Mandapam where G20 Summit is being hosted

G20 Summit: President Droupadi Murmu is hosting a special dinner for world leaders, delegates attending the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

A while ago, the G20 leaders adopted the leader's declaration with 100 per cent consensus on the outcomes of the international summit.

After a fruitful day packed with various meetings, G20 guests will attend a special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. Let's take a look at what's on the menu for world leaders at the special dinner gathering.

Starter 

Paatram: Foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and special chutney

Main course

  • Vanavarnam: Jackfruit galatte served with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp and curry leaf tossed Kerala red rice 
  • Paneer Lababdar 
  • Potato Lyonnaise
  • Sabja Korma 
  • Cashewnut Makhana
  • Penne in Arrabiata Sauce

Dals

Jowar Dal Tadka 

Rice

Onion Cumin Pulao

Raida and Chutney

  • Cucumber Raita
  • Tamarind and date chutney
  • Pickle mix
  • Plain curd

Indian Breads

  • Mumbai Pao
  • Onion seed flavoured soft bun 
  • Bakarkhani: Cardamom flavoured sweet flat bread 
  • Tandoori
  • Roti Butter
  • Naan Kulcha

Desert 

  • Madhurima: Cardamom scented Barnyard millet puddin, fig-peach compote and Ambemohar rice crisps 
  • Jalebi
  • Kuttu Malpua (Uttar Pradesh Special)
  • Kesar Pista Rasmalai (Odisha Special)
  • Warm Walnut and Ginger Pudding
  • Strawberry ice cream
  • Blackcurrant Ice Cream
  • Rasmalai
  • Malai Ghevar
  • Gulab Churma
  • Pista Kulfi
  • Gum pudding
  • Shrikhand
  • Malai Kulfi with Faluda
  • Kesar Pista Thandai
  • Vermicelli
  • Lentil-almond pudding
  • Mishri Mawa
  • Kheer
  • Carrot Halwa
  • Motichoor laddu
  • Dry fruits sweets
  • Walnut-Fig Pudding
  • Angoori Rasmalai
  • Apple Crumble Pie
  • Jodhpuri Mawa Kachori

Beverages 

  • Kashmere Khawa
  • Filter Coffee
  • Darjeeling tea

Paan flavoured chocolate leaves 

Millet items

  • Samosas
  • Parathas
  • Kheer
  • pudding
  • Foxtail millet 
  • Little millet
  • Barnyard millet 

Local food Items

  • Dahi Bhalla
  • Samosa
  • Bhelpuri
  • Vada Pav
  • Spicy chaat
  • Water pancake
  • Dahi Puri
  • Sev Puri
  • Mirchi Vada
  • Bikaneri Dal Paratha
  • Palaash
  • Leelva Kachori
  • Potato Heart Happy
  • Tikki
  • Jodhpuri Kabuli Pulao

Other main course

  • Litti chokha of Bihar
  • Rajasthani dal bati churma made with millet
  • Bengali rasgulla
  • Dal tadka of Punjab
  • Uttapam, idli and masala dosa from southern states
  • Paratha of Urulai Vathakkal, Malabar
  • Idli sambar, onion chilli uttapam
  • Mysore dosa
  • Delicious recipes of chandni chowk

Salads

  • Tossed Indian green salad
  • Pasta and grilled vegetable salad
  • Chana sundal

