G20 Summit: A look at all-veg special dinner menu for world leaders at Bharat Mandapam. Check full list

A look at Bharat Mandapam where G20 Summit is being hosted

G20 Summit: President Droupadi Murmu is hosting a special dinner for world leaders, delegates attending the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

A while ago, the G20 leaders adopted the leader's declaration with 100 per cent consensus on the outcomes of the international summit.

After a fruitful day packed with various meetings, G20 guests will attend a special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. Let's take a look at what's on the menu for world leaders at the special dinner gathering.

Starter

Paatram: Foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and special chutney

Main course

Vanavarnam: Jackfruit galatte served with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp and curry leaf tossed Kerala red rice

Paneer Lababdar

Potato Lyonnaise

Sabja Korma

Cashewnut Makhana

Penne in Arrabiata Sauce

Dals

Jowar Dal Tadka

Rice

Onion Cumin Pulao

Raida and Chutney

Cucumber Raita

Tamarind and date chutney

Pickle mix

Plain curd

Indian Breads

Mumbai Pao

Onion seed flavoured soft bun

Bakarkhani: Cardamom flavoured sweet flat bread

Tandoori

Roti Butter

Naan Kulcha

Desert

Madhurima: Cardamom scented Barnyard millet puddin, fig-peach compote and Ambemohar rice crisps

Jalebi

Kuttu Malpua (Uttar Pradesh Special)

Kesar Pista Rasmalai (Odisha Special)

Warm Walnut and Ginger Pudding

Strawberry ice cream

Blackcurrant Ice Cream

Rasmalai

Malai Ghevar

Gulab Churma

Pista Kulfi

Gum pudding

Shrikhand

Malai Kulfi with Faluda

Kesar Pista Thandai

Vermicelli

Lentil-almond pudding

Mishri Mawa

Kheer

Carrot Halwa

Motichoor laddu

Dry fruits sweets

Walnut-Fig Pudding

Angoori Rasmalai

Apple Crumble Pie

Jodhpuri Mawa Kachori

Beverages

Kashmere Khawa

Filter Coffee

Darjeeling tea

Paan flavoured chocolate leaves

Millet items

Samosas

Parathas

Kheer

pudding

Foxtail millet

Little millet

Barnyard millet

Local food Items

Dahi Bhalla

Samosa

Bhelpuri

Vada Pav

Spicy chaat

Water pancake

Dahi Puri

Sev Puri

Mirchi Vada

Bikaneri Dal Paratha

Palaash

Leelva Kachori

Potato Heart Happy

Tikki

Jodhpuri Kabuli Pulao

Other main course

Litti chokha of Bihar

Rajasthani dal bati churma made with millet

Bengali rasgulla

Dal tadka of Punjab

Uttapam, idli and masala dosa from southern states

Paratha of Urulai Vathakkal, Malabar

Idli sambar, onion chilli uttapam

Mysore dosa

Delicious recipes of chandni chowk

Salads

Tossed Indian green salad

Pasta and grilled vegetable salad

Chana sundal

