‘Big deal': Joe Biden on India-Europe-Middle East corridor at G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023 : United States President Joe Biden on Saturday emphasized the importance of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor and said that the United States will work with its partners to invest in building sustainable, resilient infrastructure, and making quality infrastructure investments. He was addressing the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment (PGII) and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor programme at Bharat Mandapam.

Biden said "This is a real big deal. I want to thank PM. One Earth, One Family, One Future that's the focus of this G 20 Summit. And in many ways, it's also the focus of this partnership that we're talking about today."

He added, "Building sustainable, resilient infrastructure, making quality infrastructure investments and creating a better future... Last year, we came together as one to commit to this vision. And this afternoon I want to highlight the key ways in which the United States and our partners are working to make this a reality. Economic corridor. You're going to hear that phrase more than once, I expect, over the next decade. As we work to address infrastructure gaps across low-middle-income countries, we need to maximize the impact of our investments."

