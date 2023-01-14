From Kashmir to Joshimath, THESE northern regions covered under fresh snow blankets | CHECK DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI From Kashmir to Joshimath, THESE northern regions are covered under fresh snow blankets

Snowfalls: As the cold wave continues to sweep North India, several regions in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfalls on Friday night.

Uttarakhand received a fresh spell of snowfall, covering several cities in a thick blanket of snow on Saturday morning. According to reports, fresh snowfall covered higher mountain ranges in Joshimath, Chamoli district and the holy shrine of Badrinath.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted "light to moderate rain/snowfall" over most places in the state. It stated that the Pandukeshwar area where Badri Nath temple is located was covered in 2 feet of snow.

However, the minimum temperature did not slip down to negative degrees. The report stated maximum temperatures remained above "normal" in the hills in the state.

Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, several parts of Himachal Pradesh were also covered in a thick blanket of snow. Trees and houses in Mandhol were covered in white, while locals preferred to remain in the warm confines of their homes amid the heavy snowfall.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday were 6 degrees Celsius and -4 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Narkanda, Manali, and the Malana villages in the Kullu district all witnessed snowfall in the state's high altitudes.

Jammu and Kashmir witnesses fresh snowfall

Meanwhile, the temperature in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district dipped significantly after the region received a fresh round of snowfall. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the graph of temperature has once again descended across the Doda region with fresh snowfall on higher reaches and rains in the plains.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday were recorded at 8 degrees Celsius and 0 degrees Celsius respectively.

"The entire region has been gripped by a cold wave forcing people to wear warm clothes and stay indoors. The rush of people in Doda markets disappeared as people preferred to stay indoors due to the cold wave," the Regional Meteorological Centre stated.

