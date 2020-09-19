Image Source : ANI Freelance journalist, 2 others arrested for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence

A freelance journalist, Rajeev Sharma, a resident of New Delhi's Pitampura, has been arrested by Delhi poluce Special Cell in an Official Secrets Act case. He was found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents.

The Special Cell arrested Rajeev Sharma, for passing sensitive information to the Chinese intelligence. One Chinese lady and her Nepalese associate were also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies.

Chinese intelligence tasked the journalist for conveying sensitive information in lieu of large amounts of money, police said. Huge number of mobile phones, laptops and other incriminating/sesitive material recovered.

According to reports, Rajeev was arrested on 14 September. His bail application has been listed in Patiala House Court for 22 September.

