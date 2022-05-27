Follow us on Image Source : ASHOK CHANDNA (TWITTER). 'Free me from cruel post', says Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna to CM Gehlot.

Highlights Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna upset with CM Gehlot offers to resign on Thursday

Chandna appealed to CM Gehlot to relieve him of the ministerial post

Ashok Chandna took to Twitter yesterday to vent out his anger

An upset-sounding Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna on Thursday (May 26) appealed to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to relieve him of the ministerial post and to give all the departments to Kuldeep Ranka, the Principal Secretary to CM Gehlot.

Chandna took to Twitter to vent out his anger. In a tweet addressed to the Chief Minister, Chandna requested Gehlot to relieve him from the "ignominious ministerial post".

He wrote, "Honourable Chief Minister, I have a personal request to you. Free me from this cruel ministerial post and give the charge of all my departments to Kuldeep Ranka ji, because anyway, he is the minister of all the departments. Thank you."

Chandra further suggested Gehlot to give the position to IAS officer Kuldeep Ranka, as "he is the minister of all the departments".

Kuldeep Ranka is the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Who is Ashok Chandna?

Chandna is the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Disaster Management and Relief in the Rajasthan government.Last week, Congress leader Ganesh Goghra resigned from Congress.

He alleged that despite being a ruling party MLA and the Youth Congress' state president, he was being neglected and his voice was being suppressed by local administration and officers.

How BJP reacted?

Reacting to this state BJP chief Satish Poonia tweeted, "The ship is sinking...The trends for 2023 have started arriving."Political upheavals in the state bureaucracy are a matter of concern as the Rajya Sabha polls are near where every vote is crucial.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Congress to take 'final call' on Rajasthan leadership after Rajya Sabha polls, say sources

Latest India News