Watch: President Murmu, French counterpart Macron arrive in special presidential carriage for Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu and the chief guest French President Emmanuel Macron arrive in a special presidential carriage to attend the 75th Republic Day ceremony, at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi.

75th Republic Day: President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron, who was the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day ceremony in New Delhi arrived at Kartavya Path in a special presidential carriage escorted by the President's Bodyguard.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron at Kartavya Path who arrived in a special presidential carriage for Republic Day celebrations. Take a look.

Macron witnessed India's 75th Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Kartavya Path, joining a select group of global leaders to have graced the nation's biggest ceremonial event in the last seven decades.

As the chief guest at the ceremony, Macron witnessed the grand military parade and the cultural performances along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Union Cabinet, foreign diplomats and a host of other dignitaries.

It was the sixth time that a French leader was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

"A great honor for France. Thank you, India," Macron posted on X in a caption to a video of the French band and the military contingents marching down the majestic ceremonial boulevard in the heart of the national capital.

In his response, Modi said, "Grateful for the French participation in our Republic Day celebrations. The military band, marching contingent, jets and Multirole Aircraft Tanker contributed to the parade being a memorable one."

"Thank you President @EmmanuelMacron for being a part of our Republic Day celebrations. Your presence will add great momentum to India-France ties," Modi said in another post.

Macron also greeted Modi and people of India on the occasion of the Republic Day.

"My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!," he said.

In another post on X, Macron said it is both an honour and a mark of friendship to be invited to India on the occasion.

"I come to celebrate and consolidate our exceptional partnership. First step: bringing our youth together. We have so much to do together!," he said in French.

On Thursday, Macron held wide-ranging talks with Modi in Jaipur.

Modi also posted a video of Macron's visit to Jaipur with a caption, "Jaipur accorded a memorable welcome to President @EmmanuelMacron yesterday."