Former national level Kho-Kho player dies, family alleges rape

A 24-year-old former national level Kho-Kho player has been strangled to death in Bijnor district. She was found lying injured in the middle of railway sleepers near railway station in Bijnor. The victim's family has alleged that she was also raped before murder.

According to reports, the victim, a resident of Kutiya Colony, had left her home on Friday morning to submit a biodata in a school. When she did not return till late on Friday and her family dialled her number, her phone was switched off.

Hours later, the victim was spotted by her woman neighbour, who was passing near the railway sleepers. She saw the girl gasping for breath and she was in a semiconscious state. The victim had a dupatta tightened around her neck.

She was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Later, police GRP and RPF team reached the spot. The victim's house is just 30 metres away from the crime spot.

The victim's sister said that she was a national Kho-Kho player and was to get married in November. Circle Officer City Kuldeep Gupta said that a probe has been initiated and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Najibabad Government Railway Police (GRP) has filed a case and is probing the matter.

