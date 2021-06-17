Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Former BJP MLA Rambabu Harit to head Uttar Pradesh SC/ST Commission

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rambabu Harit has been named as the chairman of Uttar Pradesh SC/ST Commission. The commission was headless since the retirement of Brij Lal in November 2019.

The appointment was done as the Yogi Adityanath government reconstituted the state’s SC/ST commission. A total of 18 appointments have been made.

These appointments were cleared by Governor Anandiben Patel. It would be for a year from the date when the nominated people take charge.

Mithilesh Kumar, a Dalit leader from Shahjahanpur who had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on the Samajwadi Party (SP) symbol, has been appointed as one of the two vice chairpersons of the commission, the other being Ram Naresh Paswan, a Dalit cadre from Sonbhadra.

Ram Singh Valmiki, former secretary of the UP BJP’s SC/ST cell has been named member of the SC/ST commission. For Valmiki, along with Ramesh Toofani (another old party hand who figures on the list of cadres from Lucknow), this is their first appointment to the SC/ST commission.

For few others like Sadhvi Gita Pradhan from SP bastion of Sambhal and Om Prakash Nayak from Aligarh, this is their second term as members of the SC/ST commission.

Other members, mostly old party hands, include Kamlesh Pasi from Varanasi, Sheshnath Acharya from Ballia, Teeja Ram from Azamgarh, Anita Siddharth from Jaunpur, Ram Asrey Diwakar from Farrukhabad, Shyam Aheria from Mathura, Manoj Sonkar from Varanasi, Shravan Gond and Amresh Chandra Chero from Sonbhadra, Kishan Lal Sudarshan from Kanpur and KK Raj from Etawah.

