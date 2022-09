Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Fishing boat capsizes : At least two fishermen were killed while 16 others were rescued after a fishing boat capsized near Thiruvananthapuram's Anchuthengu Harbour, police said on Monday.

The police also said that rescue operations are underway. The Coast Guards Charlie Ships and the Advanced Light Helicopter are working to rescue the missing fishermen.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

