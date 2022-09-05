Bihar: Boat carrying over 50 people sinks in Patna's Shahpur, more than dozen missing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar: Boat carrying more than 50 people sinks in Patna's Shahpur, more than dozen missing

Highlights Chaos ensued in Bihar's Patna, after a boat full of passengers sank in the middle of river Ganga.

The boat accident took place last night (September 4), and SDRF conducted a rescue operation.

At least a dozen are said to be missing, and the passengers on the boat were residents of Dawood Pur

Bihar news: Chaos ensued in Bihar's Patna, after a boat full of passengers sank in the middle of the Ganges river on Sunday night at Sherpur Ghat in Shahpur.There were more than 50 passengers on the boat, out of which more than a dozen people are said to be missing. The Shahpur police station and SDRF teams were alerted and a rescue operation started in the middle of river Ganga. A boat of the SDRF and two boats of villagers searched for the missing people in the middle of the river.

As per reports, the passengers on the boat were residents of Dawood Pur of Shahpur police station area, and were returning through the boat with animal feed. Due to sudden flow of water in the middle of the river near Sherpur Ghat, the boat got out of control and drowned.

Shahpur police station in-charge Shabbir Alam said that there were more than 50 people on the boat. The police station in-charge gave information about the missing of about a dozen people in the accident.

Those missing include Ramadhar Ram (65), Kanchan Devi (35), Dora Ram's daughter (40), Bhola Kumari (12), Aarti Kumari (14), Poojan Rai's wife (45), Kumkum Devi, Vinod Rai, Chhotu Ram, and Mahesh Ram.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the people of the village reached Shahpur police station and started pleading for help in the matter.The Shahpur police station in-charge started the rescue operation with the help of SDRF and local divers.

