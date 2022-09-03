UP: 2 held for cooking non-veg, smoking hookah on boat at Sangam in Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Uttar Pradesh Police

Uttar Pradesh : The police on Saturday arrested two of the six people booked for allegedly cooking non-veg and smoking hookah on a boat at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers here, officials said.

A 30-second video of the purported incident surfaced on the Internet recently leading to the registration of a case by the police. Hassan Ahmed and Mohammad Asif were arrested on Saturday by the Daraganj police. An FIR was registered against them in connection with the hookah and meat party on the moving boat on August 30, a release by the police stated.

Ahmed and Asif, residents of Bakshi Khurd in Daraganj, were arrested near Ganga Murti trisection, it said. Circle Officer Aastha Jaiswal had said Daraganj is a pilgrimage site and people are expected not to do anything that can hurt religious sentiments. The rest of the accused are being identified and arrests will be made soon, he said.

In the FIR lodged on Wednesday, the six people have been accused of hurting religious sentiments and defiling a place of worship, the police said. The 30-second video purportedly caught the scene on a moving boat close to Prayagraj's Daraganj. The men appeared to be cooking chicken on skewers.

